Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading 9.2% Higher

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxxinity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

