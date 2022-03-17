Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.80. 520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

