Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $65.92 million and $320,806.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00004063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00279791 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.49 or 0.01253717 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003292 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,770,120 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

