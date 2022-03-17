Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $432.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vectrus by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

