Veil Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $965,936.97 and approximately $373.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,855.70 or 1.00142360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00069300 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00237211 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00281750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00130910 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

