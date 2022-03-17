Velas Market Cap Reaches $487.41 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $487.41 million and $7.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002233 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004077 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,275,690,191 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

