Velo Market Capitalization Achieves $36.95 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $36.95 million and approximately $734,117.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.07 or 0.06848463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,948.90 or 0.99974952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041552 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

