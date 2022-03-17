Venus Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $8.81 or 0.00021514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $107.19 million and approximately $22.56 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.66 or 0.99961600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00068915 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001802 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.75 or 0.00272997 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

