Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in February

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, December 31st. cut their price objective on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of VRNOF opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

