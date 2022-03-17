Verasity Price Down 1.5% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $92.39 million and approximately $49.23 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

