Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $150.33 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $150.33 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00269432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,500,293,213 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

