VersaBank (TSE:VB) Shares Up 1.1%

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.87 and last traded at C$13.80. 7,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.65.
The stock has a market cap of C$378.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.69.
VersaBank Company Profile (TSE:VB)
