Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 9.7%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.73. 158,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,302,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTNR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $539.21 million, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

