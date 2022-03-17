Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.18) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,140,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,206,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

