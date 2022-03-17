Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden Sells 21,628 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $415.25 million and a PE ratio of -10.07. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $62.84.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.86 earnings per share.

DSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

