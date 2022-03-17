Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.22. 17,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 64,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

