VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Shares Up 1.3%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.22. 1,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.