VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.72 and last traded at $41.10. Approximately 722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29.
