VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading Up 1.8%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.09. Approximately 35,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 31,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.