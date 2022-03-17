VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.02. 32,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 25,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06.

