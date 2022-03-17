VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Trading 1.3% Higher

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $59.41. 24,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 36,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.