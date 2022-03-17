VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Trading 1.3% Higher

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $59.41. 24,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 36,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

