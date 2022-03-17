Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €115.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($125.27) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.19 ($124.38).

EPA DG traded up €1.82 ($2.00) on Thursday, reaching €93.14 ($102.35). 1,781,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a one year high of €88.80 ($97.58). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €92.28.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

