Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 11.5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. 951,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,260,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.