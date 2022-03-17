Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Update

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 5,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

