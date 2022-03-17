Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

