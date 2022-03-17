Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Get Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC lifted its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 293,271 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.