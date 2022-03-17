Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Vita Life Sciences

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a pharmaceutical and healthcare company, engages in formulation, packaging, distribution, and sale of vitamins and supplements. It offers a range of supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs, and superfoods. The company markets its products through pharmacies and health food stores under the Herbs of Gold, VitaHealth, VitaScience, and VitaLife brands.

