Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
About Vita Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.