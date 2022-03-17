Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.99

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.99 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 124.90 ($1.62). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 124.34 ($1.62), with a volume of 799,079,958 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.20).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £33.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -248.68.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

