Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($225.27) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €248.73 ($273.33).

ETR VOW3 traded up €4.64 ($5.10) on Thursday, hitting €155.64 ($171.03). 2,479,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is €176.94 and its 200 day moving average is €183.91. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

