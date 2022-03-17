Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €250.07 ($274.80).

VOW3 opened at €155.64 ($171.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €177.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €184.25. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

