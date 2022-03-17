Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLVOF. DNB Markets downgraded Volvo Car from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($98.90) target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 80.67.

Shares of VLVOF stock opened at 5.74 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a fifty-two week low of 5.74 and a fifty-two week high of 10.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.99.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

