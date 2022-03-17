Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 84,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,183. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.