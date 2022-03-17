Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 84,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,183. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

