Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 31,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter.

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, over $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.