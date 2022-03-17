Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

