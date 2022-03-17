vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Up 19.1% in February

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.59 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of -1.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 950,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

