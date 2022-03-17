Wagerr (WGR) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $316.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002440 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00306314 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 235,425,554 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

