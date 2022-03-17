Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Paula A. Pryor Sells 1,652 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WD stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,656. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $39,653,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $32,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $15,293,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $13,833,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

