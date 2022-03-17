WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 762,600 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $13.24 on Thursday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

