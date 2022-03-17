Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $36.10 million and $8.53 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,668,580 coins and its circulating supply is 79,693,368 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

