Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Warby Parker updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WRBY traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. 2,605,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $8,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.