Warp Finance Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $535,003.50 and $133,064.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $114.46 or 0.00280268 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002409 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.