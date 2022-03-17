Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $19,389,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 607,033 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 399,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

