Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Waste Connections stock opened at $135.63 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

