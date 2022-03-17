Waterstone Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

WSBF stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $476.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.34. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

