Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $249.68

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.68 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($3.09). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 234,106 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Watkin Jones from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watkin Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 282.40 ($3.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £613.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

In related news, insider Sarah Sergeant bought 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £24,676 ($32,088.43).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

