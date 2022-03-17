Wayne S. Deveydt Sells 8,621 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $425,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SGRY stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 353,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

