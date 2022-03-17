WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of WD-40 worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 75.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $193.42 on Thursday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $184.68 and a fifty-two week high of $321.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

