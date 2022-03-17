WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 stock opened at $193.42 on Thursday. WD-40 has a one year low of $184.68 and a one year high of $321.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.93. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.