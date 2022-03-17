Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RadNet (RDNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) recently:
- 3/15/2022 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 3/12/2022 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/4/2022 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/4/2022 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “
Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,326. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.
