Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trican Well Service (TCW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trican Well Service (TSE: TCW):

3/17/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.30 to C$4.50.

3/14/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

2/25/2022 – Trican Well Service had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$3.85. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE TCW traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.21. 1,096,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,079. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$795.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.08.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.